Mumbai Fire: Major Blaze Breaks Out at 22-Storey High-Rise In Malad East (Watch Video)

A fire broke out on the 12th floor of Vaishnav Height on Rani Sati Marg, opposite Balaji Hospital in Malad East on Sunday afternoon. The blaze initially started in a closed room on the 11th floor and was soon upgraded to a Level II fire by 3:49 pm, indicating a moderate-intensity fire requiring additional firefighting resources. The flames later spread to approximately 600 sq. ft. of closed rooms on the 12th floor, causing heavy smoke accumulation on the upper floors. A complete road block has been reported from Western Express Highway till station as per reports. Horrific visuals have now gone viral on social media.

Firefighting efforts were coordinated by a team comprising the Divisional Fire Officer (DFO), Additional DFO-2, Senior Station Officer-3, and Station Officer. Seven fire engines, a turntable ladder and hydraulic platform each, two aerial water tenders, four jet tenders, and one breathing apparatus van, along with a quick response vehicle have been deployed in the firefighting operations.

The response also included support from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ward staff, local police, public works department (PWD) personnel, 108 ambulance services, and Adani Electricity teams.Officials confirmed that the fire remained contained to the affected rooms and that smoke ventilation and firefighting operations were underway on the upper floors to prevent further spread.While the blaze has been brought under control, the exact cause of the fire remains unknown. Officials are currently investigating whether an electrical short-circuit or any other fault may have triggered the incident.As of the latest update by 4:03 pm, no injuries or casualties have been reported. Evacuation of residents and smoke clearance from the upper floors of the building are underway.