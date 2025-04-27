Mumbai Fire: Major Blaze Erupts at ED Office in South Mumbai’s Ballard Estate; No Casualties Reported

South Mumbai witnessed a major fire early Sunday morning at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office located within the Kaiser-I-Hind building in Ballard Estate. Thankfully, there were no injuries reported, officials said.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade received an emergency call at approximately 2:31 am alerting them to the blaze at the multistorey structure, situated near the Grand Hotel on Currimbhoy Road. Firefighters and rescue teams promptly arrived at the scene. By around 3:30 am, the situation had escalated and was designated a Level-II fire, indicating a significant blaze, according to a PTI report.

Authorities stated that the flames were contained to the fourth floor of the five-storey building. A substantial emergency response was mobilized, including eight fire engines, six jumbo water tankers, an aerial ladder, a breathing apparatus van, a rescue van, a quick response vehicle, and an ambulance.

Investigations are currently underway to determine the cause of the fire.