Mumbai Fire: Major Blaze Erupts at ED Office in South Mumbai’s Ballard Estate; No Casualties Reported
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: April 27, 2025 08:45 IST2025-04-27T08:44:48+5:302025-04-27T08:45:34+5:30
South Mumbai witnessed a major fire early Sunday morning at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office located within the Kaiser-I-Hind building in Ballard Estate. Thankfully, there were no injuries reported, officials said.
The Mumbai Fire Brigade received an emergency call at approximately 2:31 am alerting them to the blaze at the multistorey structure, situated near the Grand Hotel on Currimbhoy Road. Firefighters and rescue teams promptly arrived at the scene. By around 3:30 am, the situation had escalated and was designated a Level-II fire, indicating a significant blaze, according to a PTI report.
Authorities stated that the flames were contained to the fourth floor of the five-storey building. A substantial emergency response was mobilized, including eight fire engines, six jumbo water tankers, an aerial ladder, a breathing apparatus van, a rescue van, a quick response vehicle, and an ambulance.
Investigations are currently underway to determine the cause of the fire.