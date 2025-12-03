Mumbai Fire: Major Blaze Erupts at Residential Building in Ghatkopar (Watch Video)

Mumbai Fire News: A major fire broke out at the three-storey 'New Vasant Villa' in the Amrutnagar area of Ghatkopar late Wednesday night. The blaze started on the third floor and quickly spread, consuming the second and third floors. According to the media reports, ten fire brigade teams rushed to the scene immediately after receiving the alert. Fortunately, all residents inside the building noticed the fire in time and evacuated safely. No injuries were reported so far. The cause of the fire has not been determined. Police are investigating the incident.

This is a breaking news, more details awaited...