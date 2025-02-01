Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Breaks Out in Kurla West (Watch Video)

A massive fire has broken out in Kurla, near BKC MTNL, Kurla West. According to BMC’s Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the incident was reported at 4:19 PM on February 1, 2025. The fire, confined to a scrap material shop near Equinox Building, opposite the scrap market in Kurla Khadi, was later declared a Level-II fire at 4:45 PM.

Multiple agencies, including MFB, police, Adani staff, and 108 ambulance services, were mobilized, and no injuries have been reported so far.

Last week, a fire broke out in a residential building in Kurla East, Mumbai. Fortunately, no casualties were reported as all residents were evacuated in time, an official confirmed. The fire, classified as a level one (low-intensity) blaze, was confined to the electrical duct running from the ground floor to the 15th floor of the Shivaji Nagar SRA building. Firefighters managed to contain the situation swiftly, preventing further damage.