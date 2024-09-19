Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Two Bungalows in Lokhandwala Area in Andheri (Watch Video)

A major fire erupted in two bungalows located on the second cross lane in the Lokhandwala area of Andheri West. The blaze has reportedly destroyed both properties. Firefighters have arrived at the scene and are currently working to extinguish the flames.

The fire originated in bungalow number 11 in Lokhandwala Complex and has since spread to nearby structures. Preliminary reports indicate that no loss of life occurred as the bungalow was unoccupied at the time. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. In addition to the fire brigade, an ambulance, Adani Electric team, and municipal officials have arrived at the scene.