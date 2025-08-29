Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at 12-Storey Dattani Tower in Borivali

A massive fire broke out at a 12-storey residential building in Mumbai Borivali on Friday afternoon, August 29. The blaze erupted in a flat at Dattani Tower, located on Kora Kendra Road, leading to massive chaos and panic among the building's residents.

The incident was reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade at around 2:18 p.m. on Friday. The officials told TOI that the blaze was reported on the seventh and eighth floors of the residential building. No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

Fire break out at Dattani Towers, Borivali West. Fire brigade on the scene already working to contain it. Hoping everyone is safe. pic.twitter.com/E1xF6K9WOd — Chintan (@IamChintz) August 29, 2025

A video shared on X by users shows flames and thick smoke coming out from one of the flats in the 12-story building. Upon receiving the information, the fire department and local rescue teams rushed to the spot and began evacuation. The cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained.