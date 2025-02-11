Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Oshiwara Furniture Market in Andheri (Watch Video)

A huge fire broke out at a furniture market in Oshiwara, situated between Jogeshwari and Andheri East, on Tuesday, February 11. Five fire brigades rushed to the spot after receiving the information. The firefighters are conducting a dousing operation to control the raging blaze. Local police also reached the spot. So far, no injuries have been reported, said the Mumbai Fire Department, reported news agency IANS.

Fire in Oshiwara Furniture Market

Oshiwara furniture market fire pic.twitter.com/GucJ3w2PB1 — Ss Ss (@Ss04814878967Ss) February 11, 2025

The blaze was reported in a furniture shop near SV Road in the Oshiwara furniture market. A resident shared a video on social media showing huge clouds of smoke coming out from the fire-affected area, visible from several meters.

Visuals From the Spot

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A Level-II fire erupted at a furniture godown in Oshiwara Furniture Market, Jogeshwari West. MFB, police, Adani, ward staff, and 108 ambulance responded. The fire was confined to the ground floor, with no injuries reported pic.twitter.com/QKe6YnkVqE — IANS (@ians_india) February 11, 2025

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) received the information at 11.50 am on Tuesday about the fire incident. The fire has been classified as Level-2, confined to the ground floor of the furniture godown, and firefighters are struggling to take control of the raging blaze.

No injuries have been reported as of now. Firefighters are working to douse the flames and prevent their further spread.