Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Poonam Apartment in Worli (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out at Poonam Apartment in Worli area of Mumbai on Monday evening, September 15. Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed to the scene after receiving the information and is currently working to extinguish the blaze. However, there have been no reports of injuries or deaths in the incident till now.

A video shows flames coming out from a flat on the ground floor of the said building. Chaos in the area can be seen as residents and locals gather at the site to witness the fire. Firefighters and other emergency crews are working to control the blaze.

According to information, the apartment is located on Annie Besant Road, Worli. Emergency services, including local police and ambulance. More details awaited. The reason for the fire will be investigated once the cooling operations are concluded at the site. More details awaited.