Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Silver Cinema Building in Grant Road, Visuals Surface

A massive fire broke out in a closed Silver Cinema building on Khambatta Street, Ninth Grant Road East in Mumbai on Tuesday night, December 10. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) received a call at around 11 pm. After receiving the information, local police and firefighters rushed to the spot.

The blaze spread to the second and third floors of the three-story building. However, no casualties or injuries were reported. The fire burned electric wiring, installations, tarpaulin sheets, and other electrical materials within the premises.

Fire Breaks Out At Silver Cinema Building In Grant Road

𝕄𝕌𝕄𝔹𝔸𝕀 | A fire broke out at Silver Theatre in Mumbai's Grant Road area. Fortunately, the fire brigade responded swiftly, dispatching five vehicles to the scene, and managed to control the flames. Thankfully, no injuries were reported in the incident. pic.twitter.com/XvlzP1cvYs — ℝ𝕒𝕛 𝕄𝕒𝕛𝕚 (@Rajmajiofficial) December 10, 2024

Also Read | Mumbai Car Fire: Traffic Disrupted As BMW Catches Fire on Jogeshwari Bridge (Watch Video).

Visuals from the site surfaced on social media. A viral video shows huge flames coming out from the celling of the Silver Cinema, including clouds of smoke covering the area, making visibility blurry at night. Chaos erupted due to the fire incident in the nearby area. Residents of the nearby area evacuated for safety precautions. The firefighters of Mumbai Fire Bridge brought the ranging blaze under control by 11.20 p.m. on Tuesday night.