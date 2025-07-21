Mumbai Fire Officer Saves Woman from Jumping Off 16th Floor of Kandivali High-Rise Over Heartbreak

A Senior station officer of the Mumbai fire brigade saved a woman who was attempting to jump from the 16th floor of a building in Kandivali allegedly because of a broken heart. According to a Mid-Day based report, Padwal kept talking to the woman, who claimed she was betrayed by her boyfriend, assuring her that she would receive justice. After this, a fire brigade officer, using a safety rope, jumped onto the ledge, ensuring her safety.

The woman subsequently received counselling from the Kandivli police. According to the police officials, the 25-year-old had locked herself in the bedroom before stepping onto the ledge around 10 pm. On spotting the distressed woman, locals immediately alerted the Kandivli police and fire brigade. After reaching the spot, officials began attempting to communicate with her from a neighbouring flat. The woman, who kept crying and letting go of the window with both hands before regaining her grip, said she was in a relationship with a man who, she claims, cheated her. An official said, “The woman said she had approached the police, but they failed to help her, which is why she had planned to end her life.”

According to the woman, she had secretly married her lover in a temple, but now he was refusing to accept her. The woman claimed he lied to her parents about the marriage, and his family was also not accepting her because of her caste While the woman kept stating she had no option but to die by suicide, Padwal reassured her, saying, “Please come down. I am like your brother, and I promise you’ll get justice.” The woman, however, kept refusing. Padwal eventually offered to get in touch with a senior inspector of the Kandivli police station to help solve her issue. With the woman’s consent, a call was made to Senior Inspector Ravindra Adane, who promptly arrived at the scene. He also assured the woman of police support and encouraged her to share her story. Thus, the police and fire officials continued talking to the woman. Though offered water, she refused.

The rescue teams, however, remained calm and persistent. As per the planned strategy, a team led by firefighter Vishnu Munde was positioned with a parachute knot and rope support, while another team waited outside the bedroom with rescue tools. At the right moment, Munde leapt onto the ledge from an adjacent window and held the woman tightly. Simultaneously, the rescue team outside the bedroom broke open the door in two seconds. Padwal and firefighter Madhav Nainwad then secured the woman after jumping on the ledge.