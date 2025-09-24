Mumbai Fire: Seven Injured in Blaze at Akurli Chawl Shop in Kandivali East

A massive fire broke out in Kandivali East area of Mumbai on Wednesday morning, September 24. The blaze erupted at around 9.30 am in a ground-plus-one Ram Kisan Mestri Chawl building on Military Road on Akurli Cross Road number 3 in Kandivali East. The blaze erupted on the first floor of a shop, leaving seven people injured, including six women. Three of the women suffered burns of around 90%.

The injured were rushed to ESIC Hospital and other nearby hospitals for urgent treatment. Doctors have reported that the patients’ conditions are critical. The fire spread rapidly, fuelled by electrical wiring, appliances, food items, LPG cylinders, the main valve, leaking gas, regulators and stoves.

Among the women admitted to ESIC Hospital are Shivani Gandhi (51) with 70% burns, Nitu Gupta (31) with 80%, and Janki Gupta (39) with 70%. A male victim, Manram Kumkat (55), sustained 40% burns. At BDBA Hospital, Raxa Joshi (47) suffered 85–90% burns, Durga Gupta (30) 85–90%, and Poonam (28) 90%.