Mumbai Firing Case: History-Sheeter Arrested for Accidental Firing on 90 Feet Road in Dharavi

A history-sheeter identified as Mohammad was arrested on Thursday, July 31, in connection with a firing incident in Mumbai's Dharavi slum area, Asia's largest slum in India, days after a 32-year-old woman sustained injuries to her hand. The Shahunagar police station official told the news agency PTI that the incident occurred on Sunday night (July 27) on 90 Feet Road when the victim was making some purchases.

“We have arrested Mohammad Azhar Sheikh alias Ajju, who has criminal cases against his name, including that of murder. It is a case of accidental firing. He did not mean to target the woman. We held him on the basis of CCTV footage of the area. He has been charged with attempt to murder and other offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act,” the official said.

Sheikh was remanded in police custody for four days by the court, according to the news agency IANS, quoting Mumbai Police.