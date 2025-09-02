Mumbai: First Case Filed Against Maratha Protesters After Clash With BEST Bus Passengers in Juhu

The Mumbai Police have registered the first case against Maratha Morcha protesters after a scuffle broke out between agitators and BEST bus passengers at the Juhu Bus Station on Sunday, August 31. The incident, which led to damage to bus windows, prompted swift police action after a video of the clash circulated widely on social media.

According to officials, the altercation began when a group of Maratha protesters staged a protest at the busy bus station, disrupting regular operations. Passengers reportedly confronted the agitators over delays, escalating into a heated argument and resulting in several bus windows being smashed during the chaos.

BEST bus vandalised in Juhu!

The incident occurred when one of the protestors assaulted a passenger and damaged a BEST bus on route number 201 at the bus stopped in Juhu around 7.15 pm on Sunday. The dispute escalated into physical violence between protesters and some passengers.

A 59-second video of the incident went viral on social media Monday morning. Police took action after a clip of the incident went viral, said Mumbai Police.