Mumbai: Five Caught Smoking Marijuana, Attack Cops With Knives in Deonar; Arrested

Five men allegedly attacked two police constables with knives while they were caught smoking marijuana on August 23. They were caught near Antalata Garden Ground in Deonar at 10:45 pm. Constable H Bhalerao and his team were patrolling there at that time. Another constable, who is the eyewitness to this incident, said that they saw five men consuming marijuana near the garden area. The cops tried to arrest them for smoking there, but they attacked with knives. Bhalerao sustained injuries on his stomach. Another constable, Suryavanshi, suffered injuries to his ear in this incident.

The officials were given first aid treatment at Glanji Hospital and later were shifted to Surana Hospital in Chembur for proper medical treatment. Both the constables are now in a stable condition.

The injured cops called for the backup team, who later arrested the five men accused of attacking police constables for being caught smoking marijuana. A case has been registered against the five men under the sections 109(1) (attempt to murder), 190 (unlawful assembly), 191 (2) (rioting), 191(3) (rioting with armed weapon), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118 (1) (causing hurt using weapons), 132 (assaulting public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and 8(a) (possession of marijuana), and 27 (consuming drugs) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

An official from the Deonar police said that they have arrested the accused. On Monday, all five men will be produced before the court. The group is full of drug addicts who willingly gather at the spot to smoke marijuana.