Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at Flat Near Daisy Shah's Bandra Residence; Actress Claims Crackers from BMC Elections 2026 Campaign Sparked Blaze (VIDEO)

Mumbai Fire News: Actor Daisy Shah on Tuesday shared a video on social media claiming that a building next to her residence caught fire after firecrackers were burst during campaigning for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Elections 2026. Taking to Instagram, Shah said the incident took place when a political party was carrying out an election Campaign near residential buildings.

“I Have got nothing to do with any political party!!! But when u hire teams to run campaigns for your elections please make sure they have some common sense in them. Thank fully our building committee refused their entry to go door to door.. Bursting crackers next to the buildings is not the way to go about it,” Shah wrote in her post.

She said the fire was not a natural incident but was caused due to lack of civic sense. "This is what happens when people lack civic sense. It ain’t a natural calamity it’s cause by brainless people. TAKE ACCOUNTABILITY … ITS HIGH TIME," she wrote.

In the comments section, the actor said the incident was frightening to witness. "I sincerely hope that people understand the serious danger of bursting crackers roadside. This is a live example of doing so..seeing this happen right in front of my eyes was scary," she wrote.

According to the reports, no injuries were reported in the incident. There was no immediate response from any political party regarding the allegations.

The video shared by Shah has since drawn attention online, with several users raising concerns over safety during election campaigning in residential areas.