Mumbai: Flight Operations at CSMIA to Be Suspended for Six Hours on November 20 for Runway Maintenance

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is set to conduct its annual post-monsoon runway maintenance on November 20, during which flight operations will be temporarily suspended. According to a statement issued by Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) on November 3, both intersecting runways will remain closed from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. As part of this scheduled maintenance, runways 09/27 and 14/32 — among the busiest single-runway operations in the world — will undergo a detailed inspection and upkeep process.

The scheduled maintenance will involve surface repairs, technical inspections, and assessments of runway lighting, markings, and drainage systems to maintain safety and operational efficiency. A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) was issued in advance, enabling airlines and ground handling teams to adjust flight schedules and manpower planning accordingly. MIAL emphasized that early communication helps minimize passenger inconvenience and ensures smooth coordination among all operational stakeholders.

An MIAL spokesperson stated that the temporary closure is part of the airport’s commitment to ensuring safety, reliability, and adherence to global aviation standards. The post-monsoon maintenance is a key component of CSMIA’s year-round operational readiness programme, reflecting its strong ‘safety-first’ approach.