Mumbai Flood Measures: BMC To Install High-Capacity Drainage Pumps After the July 8 Deluge

Following the heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding on July 8 in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced plans to install high-capacity drainage pumps in areas known for slow drainage. This decision was made during a meeting held on Thursday to address the city's drainage infrastructure challenges.

Dr. Ashwini Joshi, Additional Municipal Commissioner (City), and Dr. Amit Saini, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Eastern Suburbs), led the meeting, outlining steps to bolster the BMC's readiness for effective water management during heavy rains.

Under the new directives, the BMC will enhance drainage capabilities in critical areas such as Bhandup, Kurla, and Chunabhatti by deploying additional and higher-capacity pumps. Regular monitoring and maintenance of these systems will be prioritized to prevent flooding incidents.

"Around 400 locations have already been equipped with drainage pumps," noted a senior civic official, emphasizing the proactive approach to mitigate future flooding risks. To ensure swift responses during emergencies, the BMC plans to augment resources including manpower, water pumping machines, and towing vans. "Pumps operating on generators will have direct grid connections from power distribution companies, with diesel generators serving as backup," added the official.

The recent flooding had also disrupted railway services due to water logging on tracks. In response, BMC officers and railway engineers will conduct joint inspections to identify and rectify drainage issues promptly. "We are committed to providing immediate assistance to citizens affected by such incidents," assured the official.

The BMC's measures aim to enhance Mumbai's resilience against heavy rainfall, ensuring smoother functioning of essential services and safeguarding residents from the impact of monsoon-related challenges.