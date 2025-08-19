Mumbai Flooding: 500 mm Rainfall in Past 84 Hours; Waterlogging on Atal Setu Bridge in Panvel (Watch Videos)

Waterlogging has been reported on Atal Setu, which is also known as Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), in Panvel as heavy rainfall wreaked havoc in the district on Tuesday morning, August 19. Roads in Navi Mumbi, Raigad, Palghar are also flooding.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Waterlogging on Atal Setu Highway, Panvel, as heavy rainfall continues to batter the region.#MumbaiRain#MumbaiNews



— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 19, 2025

Mumbai woke up with wet weather and cloudy skies on Tuesday as a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) continues today for Mumbai and Raigad district, forecasting intense downpours by gusty winds reaching up to 65 kmph.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared a holiday for schools and colleges across the city on Tuesday. According to the data shared by BMC, city recorded heavy rainfall across its zones from 8 am on August 18 to 7 am on August 19, Central (CT) – 178.56 mm, East (ES) – 190.50 mm and West (WS) – 220.82 mm. Intense showers were observed from 0500-0700 hrs, with CT receiving up to 36 mm at B. Nadkarni Park, ES up to 33 mm at S Ward Office and WS peaking at 40 mm at Dindoshi Vasahat Mun School.

VIDEO | Maharashtra: Mumbai has been witnessing intermittent rain for several days, leading to waterlogging in several areas.



Visuals from the Andheri subway, which remains completely submerged.



— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 19, 2025

The city has been battered by intense rains since early Monday, recording over 500 mm of rainfall within 84 hours. The heavy rainfall has caused widespread waterlogging in several areas, including Gandhi Market, Chembur, Dadar, Hindmata, Andheri, Vadala, and King’s Circle.

Traffic on Western and Eastern Express highways was hit badly today as heavy rains led to waterlogging on roads at major junctions and reduced visibility for drivers. The Andheri Subway have been shut for vehicular traffic. Similarly, in Mumbai, the Nala Sopara, Vasai-Virar, Malad subway, as well as South Mumbai areas like Paydhuni, DD Junction, and Kalbadevi, have accumulated one and a half to two feet of water due to continuous rain since morning, causing traffic to move at a slow pace.

Vasai-Virar, Maharashtra: Heavy rain continues for the fourth consecutive day, causing severe waterlogging across the area pic.twitter.com/06pDi8shw1 — IANS (@ians_india) August 19, 2025

Rail traffic was also hit during peak hours, as local trains on the Central, Harbour, and Western lines were running late due to waterlogging between tracks. Between 4 am and 8 am, several locations in Mumbai recorded intense rainfall, with both the city and suburban areas reporting totals exceeding 100 millimetres in just four hours.

🌧️ मुंबईत आज १९ ऑगस्ट २०२५ रोजी पहाटे ४ ते सकाळी ८ वाजेपर्यंत (४ तास) सर्वाधिक पावसाची नोंद झालेली ठिकाणे☔



(पावसाची नोंद मिलिमीटरमध्ये)



पश्चिम उपनगरे

१) चिंचोली अग्निशमन केंद्र - १०७

२) वर्सोवा उदंचन केंद्र - १०६

३) दिंडोशी वसाहत महानगरपालिका शाळा - ९७

४) सुपारी टॅंक… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 19, 2025

BMC's data show the highest rainfall at Forbes Reservoir (F South Office), which logged 109mm. This was followed closely by the Stormwater Drain Workshop in Dadar, which logged 103mm, and B Nadkarni Municipal School in Wadala, which recorded 99mm. Nair Hospital (94mm) and CIDM, Parel (89mm), also reported significant rain.

In the western suburbs, Chincholi Fire Station and Versova Pumping Station each topped the charts with 107mm and 106mm, respectively. Dindoshi Colony Municipal School (97mm), Supari Tank Municipal School in Bandra (95mm), and Kandivali Fire Station (92mm) faced similar downpours.

The eastern suburbs were equally impacted, with Mulund Fire Station recording 100mm of rainfall, followed by Gavhanpada Fire Station (95mm), Vina Nagar Municipal School (93mm), Chembur Fire Station (90mm), and the Building Proposal Office in Vikhroli (87mm).

High Tide Forecast:

High tides are expected at 9:16 am with a height of 3.75 meters and the second high tide of the day at 8.53 p.m. with a height of 3.14 meters, while the low tides will occur at 3.16 p.m. with a height of 2.22 meters. At 3.11 am tomorrow (August 20), a tide of 1.05 meters is expected.

🗓️ १९ ऑगस्ट २०२५



⛈️☔ मुंबई शहर व उपनगरात मुसळधार ते अतिमुसळधार पावसासह अधूनमधून ४५ ते ५५ किलोमीटर प्रतितास वेगाने वारे वाहण्याची शक्यता आहे.



🌊 भरती -

सकाळी ९:१६ वाजता - ३.७५ मीटर



ओहोटी -

दुपारी ३:१६ वाजता - २.२२ मीटर



🌊 भरती

रात्री ८:५३ वाजता - ३.१४ मीटर



ओहोटी -… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 19, 2025

Mumbai Rainfall Data From 8:30 am on 18 August 2025 to 8:30 am on 19 August 2025 (in mm):

Vikhroli: 255.5 mm

Byculla: 241.0 mm

Santacruz: 238.2 mm

Juhu: 221.5 mm

Bandra: 211.0 mm

Colaba: 110.4 mm

Mahalaxmi: 72.5 mm

Civic authorities have urged Mumbai residents to remain alert, defer non-essential travel, and avoid wading through flooded streets.

Mumbai Police Commissioner requests that people avoid going near the shore during high tide, and requests that the private sector allow employees to work from home. "Good Mornin,g Mumbai. Hope you are adhering to the safety guidelines in wake of the heavy showers expected today. Please take care, step out only if necessary, prevent going near the shore during high tide and don’t forget, you will find us around the corner for help, in case of any emergency Requesting the private sector to enable work from home as much as possible," Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai.