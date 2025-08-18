Mumbai Floods: Ashish Shelar Reviews Situation Amid Torrential Rains

Mumbaikars woke up to very heavy rainfall on Monday, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) upgraded its advisory from orange to red alert as heavy to very heavy rainfall continued in the city and suburbs, forcing citizens to stay indoors. Waterlogging and traffic jams were reported at several places.

Heavy rains have been continuing for the past two days and have disrupted normal life in Mumbai. Maharashtra Minister and BJP leader Ashish Shelar reviewed the situation from BMC’s disaster control room as conditions at major intersections, rail transport services and schools and colleges have been hit.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Minister Ashish Shelar says, "I have personally come to the Mumbai Municipal Corporation's Disaster Management Room... I have taken detailed information from the concerned department officials. We held a meeting to review the details of the incidents..." pic.twitter.com/UQRHcNsvdK — IANS (@ians_india) August 18, 2025

Officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai Police, Mumbai Traffic Police, and other agencies are present on-site. Meanwhile, Mumbai local train services are running a few minutes late, though they have not been halted completely. Ashish Shelar said that arrangements have been made to ensure services are not suspended.

"I have personally come to the Mumbai Municipal Corporation's Disaster Management Room... I have taken detailed information from the concerned department officials. We held a meeting to review the details of the incidents," said Shelar while speaking to the media.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis chaired a review meeting of the state’s excessive rainfall situation at the Mantralaya Control Room. CM Fadnavis said, "Maharashtra has experienced heavy rainfall over the past two days. Several districts are under red and orange alerts, and by 21st August, more districts will face similar alerts. We discussed necessary precautionary measures."

CM Fadnavis and Shelar inspected operations at the State Emergency Operation Center amid heavy rains in Mumbai. IMD issued a red alert for 48 hours; BMC ordered school closures as roads flooded and train services disrupted