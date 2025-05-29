Mumbai: Foreign National Held with Cocaine Worth ₹8.66 Crore at Airport

Customs officers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport, Mumbai, have arrested a foreign national in connection with the seizure of suspected cocaine weighing 866 grams. The contraband, valued at approximately ₹8.66 crore in the illicit market, was recovered in an operation conducted on 24th and 25th May, 2025.

According to official sources, the passenger had arrived in Mumbai on 24th May by flight number UR430. Acting on spot profiling, Customs officials intercepted the individual upon arrival. During initial questioning, the passenger reportedly appeared nervous and displayed signs of uneasiness, prompting further scrutiny.

Subsequent medical examination revealed that the accused had ingested several yellow-coloured pellets. These pellets were later found to contain a white, crumbled substance suspected to be cocaine. The contraband was medically recovered under supervision, and a formal panchanama was prepared on 28th May, 2025.

The recovered narcotic substance, weighing 866 grams, is estimated to be worth ₹8.66 crore in the illegal drug market. Following the seizure, the passenger was arrested under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Customs authorities have confirmed that further investigation in the matter is currently underway.