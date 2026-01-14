Mumbai: Former Corporator Haroon Khan, Son, and 9 Others Booked for Sharp-Weapon Assault in Vikhroli

A serious case of assault involving the use of a sharp weapon has come to light from Vikhroli Park Site area in ward number 124. Police have registered an FIR against former corporator Haroon Khan, his son, and a total of 11 others in connection with the incident.

According to the FIR, the complainant, Salikh Siddiq Kundru (26), stated that he works in Saudi Arabia and has been in Mumbai on leave for the past one year. On Monday night, at around 11.30 pm, after having dinner, he was standing near the Jaika Hotel close to BMC Building No. 14. At the same time, he was talking to his acquaintance Rafiq, also known as ‘Rafiq Chhuri’.

At around 12.20 am, former corporator Haroon Khan, along with his son and around 10 others, passed by the spot. It is alleged that they abused the complainant and accused him of campaigning for the opposition party, saying, “You are supporting the opposite party and getting too overconfident.” When Salikh questioned them about the abuse, all the accused allegedly attacked him.

During the incident, Rafiq managed to flee from the spot, while Salikh was brutally assaulted with kicks and punches. It is further alleged that one of the accused attacked him on the back with a sharp weapon. Salikh also suffered severe swelling near his eye in the attack.

With the help of his brother, the injured was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, where he was treated. Based on the victim’s complaint, police have registered a case under relevant sections against former corporator Haroon Khan, his son Roshan Khan, their associate Azad alias Daddy, Farid Lala, Javed Lala, Vicky Pathan, Jainul, and five others.

Police have begun investigating the matter and further action is underway.