Mumbai: Former Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Vinod Ghosalkar, Congress Officials Booked for Violating Model Code of Conduct

A case has been registered against former Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MLA Vinod Ghosalkar, Congress officials, and 40 to 50 workers at Dahisar Police Station. Deputy Commissioner of Police Smita Patil confirmed that the case has been filed under sections 188 and 34 of the IPC and section 68 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

On Wednesday, based on a complaint by police constable Sawant, a case was registered against former MLA Vinod Ghosalkar, Ashish Mishra, Sudhakar Rane, Uttam Parab, Sumit Singh, Dhananjay Kulkarni, Firoz Khan, Sajida Sheikh, and 40 to 50 officials and workers. A morcha was organized at the R North Ward Municipal Office in Dahisar to draw attention to the inadequate cleaning of the Dahisar river and stalled road works. According to the police, at 10 am, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) leader Vinod Ghosalkar organized a protest at the assistant commissioner's office of the R North Ward of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation regarding the cleaning of the Dahisar river, cleaning of drains, and incomplete road works.

The police stated that the Model Code of Conduct issued by the Central Election Commission for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is in effect until June 6, and hence permission for the morcha was denied by the regional office in Kandivali. Additionally, the police issued a notice under section 41-A of the CrPC.