Mumbai: Four Bangladeshi Nationals Convicted for Illegal Stay; Court Orders Imprisonment, Fine and Deportation

In a significant legal action, four Bangladeshi nationals have been convicted in two separate cases registered by the Kurar Police Station for illegally residing in India. The court has sentenced all four to imprisonment, imposed a monetary fine, and ordered their deportation from the country.

The accused in these cases have been identified as Shuman Abdul Malik Sardar, Mehrun Nisa Abdul Malik Sardar, Alpana Shuman Sardar, and another male individual. All four were found to be residing in India without valid documentation.

According to the police, one of the accused was apprehended on 9 January 2025 from under the Times of India Bridge in Malad, while another was caught on 7 March 2025 near the Omkar SRA building. Further interrogation led to the discovery of two more Bangladeshi women who were also staying illegally.

The police registered cases under relevant sections of the law and filed charge sheets before the court in a timely manner. During the trial, based on the witness statements and documentary evidence, the Mumbai Court found all four accused guilty.

The court awarded them a term of imprisonment, imposed a fine of ₹500, and ordered an additional two days of custody in case of non-payment. Furthermore, the court directed their deportation from India.

This successful prosecution was carried out by the officers of Kurar Police Station. Since January 2025, a total of 27 cases have been registered under Zone 12, resulting in the arrest of 33 Bangladeshi nationals for illegal stay in the country.