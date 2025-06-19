Mumbai: Four Duped of Rs 15.25 Lakh in Fake Government Job Racket Scam, Two Booked

Mumbai: In significant fraud case Dadar police has registered a case against two men for cheating four individuals two women and two men in false Govt job promise and duped Rs 15.25 lakhs. As per the report both accused are residents of Thane and are currently absconding, according to police.

As FPJ reported FIR says between June 2019 and June 2021, Pranali Chintaman Wadekar (32) and three others (Sumit, Umesh, and Rasika) were allegedly defrauded of Rs 31.75 lakh by the accused, who promised them government jobs in the PWD. When the jobs failed to materialize, the victims requested a refund. The accused returned Rs 16.5 lakh but still owes Rs 15.25 lakh. After the incident, victims filed a complaint at Dadar Police Station, leading to a case being registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention).

In separate incident a stockbroker in the Jogeshwari area was allegedly duped of nearly Rs 11 lakh by an acquaintance who lured him with a fake job offer for a supervisor’s position at a reputed hotel in the United States. Jogeshwari Police have registered a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust against the accused, identified as Ali Istiyak Ahmed. He is currently absconding.

According to the complaint, the victim, Amey Shrikant Jambhale, a resident of Jogeshwari and a stockbroker by profession, had expressed his desire to work abroad. Knowing this, the accused Ali, who was known to Jambhale, approached him with an offer of a supervisor-level job at a hotel in the US.