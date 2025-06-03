Mumbai Fraud News: Rs 9 Lakh Lost in Cyber Scam by Father-Daughter Duo in Kandivali

In an significant fraud case a father-daughter duo from Kandivali fall prey for Rs. 9 lakh scam. As per the reports the victim saw advertisement on YouTube and invested money in hope of getting double. Kandivali police have registered a case and launched an investigation. According to the Loksatta report, the incident took place on March 20, 2025, when 57-year-old Vinod Mehta came across a YouTube advertisement for a company named BlinkX-Pro. The ad claimed that investors could double their money by participating in the firm’s scheme.

Mehta, following instructions, downloaded the BlinkX-Pro app and joined a WhatsApp group. Riddhi Shah, posing as a financial advisor, guided him to invest an initial Rs 20,000 in one account and Rs 6,500 in another. The app showed false profits, boosting Mehta's confidence. He then involved his daughter, and together they invested a total of approximately Rs 9 lakh, based on the group's recommendations. They later discovered they were victims of fraud when they couldn't withdraw their supposed earnings.

The company turned out to be fraudulent, and the app was part of a well-planned scam. Realising the deception, Mehta approached the Kandivali police and filed a complaint. Authorities have since registered the case, and further investigations are underway. According to the report, the Kandivali police have charged Ninad Kadam and Riddhi Shah under sections 66 (C) and 66 (D) of the Information Technology Act, as well as section 318 (4) for cheating.