Mumbai Fraud News: Three Booked for Rs 98 Lakh Job Fraud Using Fake Appointment Letters

The MRA Marg Police have registered a case against three individuals for allegedly duping several people of Rs 98 lakh by promising government jobs and transfers. The accused, residents of Dhule, Nashik, and Vashi, are said to have gained the victims' trust by issuing fake appointment letters.

According to the police, the complainant is a 48-year-old woman employed at a municipal hospital. The fraud is believed to have started on January 15, 2022. The woman met the accused at a hotel near CSMT railway station, where they allegedly promised her and her colleagues government jobs and official transfers. Trusting their assurances, the victims handed over a total of Rs 98 lakh.

To make their claims convincing, the accused reportedly issued counterfeit appointment letters. However, the complainant later discovered that the documents were fake and subsequently approached the MRA Marg Police Station.

Based on her complaint, the police have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, including sections 318(4), 316(2), 336(2), 336(3), 340(2), and 3(5). A search is currently underway to trace the accused.