Mumbai: French Teacher Molested in Khar, Accused Arrested From Dharavi

A French teacher was allegedly molested in the Khar area after a man riding a scooter touched her inappropriately while she was returning home after meeting a friend. Following the complaint, Khar Police arrested the 25-year-old accused, identified as Sunil Waghela, from Dharavi. He has been remanded to police custody by a court in Bandra. Police said the accused was traced through the registration number of his scooter.

The 27-year-old complainant, who resides in Bandra and works as a French teacher, had visited her friend in Khar around 12.30 am on November 8. She was walking back home when a young man on a scooter approached her and, before she could react, touched her inappropriately and fled at high speed.

Shocked and terrified, the woman immediately reported the incident to Khar Police. Based on her written complaint, an FIR for molestation was registered against an unknown person, and a search was initiated. Police examined CCTV footage from the area and managed to identify the scooter’s registration number from one of the clips.

Using the number, the police traced the owner of the scooter, who revealed during questioning that he had given the vehicle to Sunil Waghela. Waghela was later detained from the Dharavi area. During interrogation, he confessed to molesting the woman and fleeing the spot, after which he was formally arrested.

Investigation has revealed that Waghela resides in MP Nagar, Mariamma Chawl in Dharavi and runs his own business. He was produced before the Bandra court on Sunday afternoon, where he was remanded to police custody.