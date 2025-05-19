Mumbai FYJC Admissions: Mumbai Sees Increase in Seats, Over 4.6 Lakh Available This Year

Following the announcement of the Class 10 results, the admission process for Class 11 has gained significant momentum in Mumbai. The Directorate of Education has released the detailed admission schedule along with the intake capacity for eight educational regions, highlighting a notable increase in available seats this year. Mumbai has witnessed an increase of 51,645 seats for Class 11 admissions compared to the previous year, bringing the total intake capacity to 4,61,640. In 2024, the city had 4,09,995 seats available. This expansion comes in response to the high number of successful candidates and growing demand for junior college admissions.

According to the State Board, 3,21,566 students from Mumbai passed the Class 10 examination this year. The competition is expected to intensify further due to the influx of students from CBSE and ICSE boards, who also compete for Class 11 seats.

Stream-Wise Distribution

The Commerce stream has seen the largest increase in intake capacity, with 2,72,930 seats now available - an addition of 61,820 seats over last year. The Science stream has also expanded, with an increase of 20,395 seats, totaling 1,60,715. In contrast, the Arts stream has experienced a significant decline. Last year, 53,670 seats were available for Arts students; however, this year, the number has dropped to 22,955, marking a sharp decrease of 30,715 seats.

Admission Schedule

The Class 11 admission process will commence on May 21, when students can begin registering online. The provisional merit list will be released on May 30, followed by the final merit list on June 3. After the first round of admissions is completed, the list of vacant seats for the second round will be published on June 14.

Summary of Available Seats in Mumbai:

Total Seats: 4,61,640

Commerce: 2,72,930

Science: 1,60,715

Arts: 22,955

This year’s increase in seat capacity reflects the administration’s efforts to accommodate the growing student population and streamline the admission process amid rising competition across educational boards.