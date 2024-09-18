Mumbai Ganpati Visarjan 2024: BMC Collects 550 Metric Tons of Nirmalya for Composting

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has collected around 550 metric tons of Nirmalya (flower and offering waste) from immersion sites across Mumbai, including both natural and artificial ponds, as part of their eco-friendly Ganesh festival initiative. The waste is now being processed into organic compost.

On the final immersion day, Anant Chaturdashi, Mumbai residents bid an emotional farewell to Lord Ganesha, following which BMC initiated extensive cleanliness drives. These efforts resulted in collecting 363 metric tons of solid waste from beaches and seafronts, such as Girgaon, Juhu, and Versova, with help from 7,000 workers, volunteers, and students. “We ensured that all areas were cleaned and ready for morning walkers,” stated an official from the BMC's Solid Waste Management Department.

To support eco-friendly practices, the BMC had set up 204 artificial ponds and 69 natural immersion sites across the city. Over 500 Nirmalya collection pots and 350 vehicles were deployed for the smooth collection of offerings.

The collected Nirmalya has been distributed to 37 composting projects across 24 BMC administrative wards, where it will be converted into organic fertilizer for use in public gardens. The BMC's solid waste management department is overseeing this composting process, which is expected to conclude within a month. Cleanliness efforts are ongoing in Ganesh festival areas and procession routes across Mumbai.