Mumbai Ganpati Visarjan 2025: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Bids Farewell to Lord Ganesha at Varsha Residence (VIDEO)

Mumbai Ganpati Visarjan 2025: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his family bid farewell to Lord Ganesha at their official residence, Varsha, after 10 days of festivities. The immersion of the Ganpati idol was carried out in an artificial pond as part of an eco-friendly celebration. Fadnavis shared a heartfelt note on social media expressing devotion and gratitude. “We bid farewell to you, O God, may we have your command. If we have erred in anything, may we have your forgiveness,” he wrote.

The Chief Minister said while the idol departs, Ganpati’s blessings remain in the hearts of devotees. “Bappa resides forever in the heart of each one of us, and his blessings are always with us,” he added.

Speaking about state-wide immersion processions, Fadnavis said, “Today we have immersed Lord Ganesh at Varsha in an artificial pond. Bappa blessed us and the entire Maharashtra for 10 days. Immersion processions are underway across the state with great excitement, and I hope it all goes peacefully and law & order is maintained.”