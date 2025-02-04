Mumbai: Ghatkopar Police Arrest Fraudsters Who Rented and Stole Vehicle, Recovered in Rajasthan

Mumbai’s Ghatkopar police have arrested fraudsters who rented a motor car through an online platform and disappeared. The police have also recovered the stolen vehicle, which was found in Rajasthan. The accused had handed over the rented car to another person in Rajasthan.

According to Ghatkopar police, the complainant, Dr. Subhashchandra Yadav (51), had listed his Hyundai Creta for rent on the online platform Zoomcar through his son. Everything seemed normal from November 18 to November 21, 2024. However, on November 21, the accused gained the trust of Zoomcar and rented the vehicle, only to never return it.

When the complainant did not receive his car back, he lodged a complaint on December 17 against the prime accused, Mohammad Kamil Ravish Javre (25), a resident of Bhiwandi. The case was registered under sections 318(4) and 316(2) of the BNS at Ghatkopar Police Station.

Following the complaint, a police team led by Assistant Police Inspector Gyaneshwar Kharmate launched a technical investigation to track the accused. However, the accused had switched off his mobile phone and was hiding in a slum area in Bhiwandi, making it difficult for the police to trace him.

With the help of informers, the police tracked down another mobile number linked to the accused. After a chase from Bhiwandi to Goregaon, the police finally arrested him.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he had sent the stolen vehicle from Mira-Bhayandar to Barmer, Rajasthan, through two individuals named Rohit Anthony and Babu (full details unknown).

The police conducted a technical probe and discovered that the car's FASTag was used in Barmer, Rajasthan. They tracked the FASTag holder, Shravan Kumar, but his mobile phone had been switched off since December 25, 2024.

To crack the case, the police examined CCTV footage from multiple toll plazas and sought assistance from local police. Eventually, Shravan Kumar was detained and confessed that he had handed over the vehicle to Sanjay Kumar Jain.

Further investigation led the police to arrest Sanjay Kumar Jain and his accomplice Ashok Vishnoi. The stolen Hyundai Creta was recovered from their possession.

The police are now investigating whether the accused were involved in similar frauds elsewhere. The case highlights the risks of renting vehicles through online platforms and the importance of stricter verification processes.