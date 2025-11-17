Mumbai: Ghatkopar School Children Suffer Suspected Food Poisoning After Eating Canteen Samosas

Five children from a private school in Ghatkopar reportedly fell ill with symptoms of food poisoning after allegedly consuming samosas served at the institution’s canteen, officials confirmed on Monday. The incident came to light around 2.15 pm when a security guard at Rajawadi Hospital alerted authorities about the situation. According to hospital officials, the affected students were brought in complaining of stomach-related discomfort soon after eating the snack. Medical teams immediately examined the children and began evaluating the possible cause of the sudden illness, while simultaneously informing civic authorities for further action and monitoring of the situation.

Rajawadi Hospital’s Assistant Medical Officer, Dr Ajit, stated that two of the children—one aged 11 and the other 10—are currently stable and are being treated on an outpatient basis. Both are under observation but have shown positive signs of recovery. Meanwhile, the remaining three children, all aged 11, were discharged against medical advice, hospital sources said. Officials noted that their guardians opted to take them home despite advice to keep them under supervision. Authorities are presently looking into the source of contamination within the school canteen and assessing whether food-handling practices were compromised.