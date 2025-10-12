Mumbai–Goa Highway Accident: Man Dead, Wife Injured After Motorcycle Skids Near Karnala Sanctuary

A tragic accident on the Mumbai–Goa Highway claimed the life of a 50-year-old man, while his wife suffered serious injuries on Friday morning. The incident occurred near the slope close to Karnala Bird Sanctuary when their motorcycle skidded and overturned. The deceased, identified as Rajendra Janardan Patil from Tinwire village in Alibag taluka, Raigad district, was riding a Hero Passion bike towards Panvel with his wife, Dipali Rajendra Patil, 43, as a pillion. Around 11:30 am, the couple reportedly lost balance while descending the ghat, causing both to fall on the road.

According to police officials from Panvel Taluka station, preliminary findings indicate that the rider may not have been fully attentive to the road’s slippery condition, which caused the two-wheeler to skid. Authorities highlighted that the ghat sections near Karnala are particularly accident-prone due to sharp curves and uneven surfaces. Rajendra Patil sustained fatal injuries and died instantly at the scene, while Dipali suffered severe head and leg injuries. She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where she remains under medical care. Police have registered an accidental death report and are continuing further investigation.