Mumbai-Goa Highway Traffic: New Year Travel Rush Causes Vehicular Congestion

The Mumbai-Goa highway has been facing traffic congestion due to the extra rush of vehicles ahead of the New Year celebrations coupled with the ongoing road construction work, reported news agency PTI quoting a police official.

With a large number of people heading to Goa and Alibaug in Maharashtra's Raigad district to celebrate the New Year, roads at Lonere, Mangaon and Indapur Poinad near Mumbai were hit by traffic jams on Monday.

Many roads have also been facing bottlenecks due to the ongoing construction work. The highway and local police were putting extra efforts to clear the traffic snarls, the official told PTI.