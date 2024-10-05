Mumbai: Gold and Foreign Currency Seized at CSMI Airport; Two Passengers Arrested



In a significant operation, authorities at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport, Mumbai, seized 1.165 kg of gold worth approximately ₹84 lakh and foreign currency amounting to ₹63.98 lakh across two separate cases during the night of October 4-5, 2024. Both passengers involved in the smuggling attempts have been arrested.

In the first case, a passenger arriving from Dubai was intercepted by airport officials based on profiling. Upon inspection, the authorities found 24 KT crude gold items, including four bangles and a chain pendant, concealed on the passenger’s body. The total weight of the gold was 1.165 kg, valued at ₹84,46,506. The smuggled gold was seized, and the passenger was arrested.

In another case, a passenger departing for Bangkok was intercepted based on intelligence inputs. The passenger was found in possession of foreign currency amounting to 77,000 USD (₹63.98 lakh), concealed within the hollow telescopic handle bar of a trolley bag and inside a cabin bag. The smuggled foreign currency was confiscated, and the passenger was taken into custody.

The Customs department at CSMI Airport continues to remain vigilant in curbing smuggling activities and ensuring strict enforcement of regulations.

Further investigations are underway.