Mumbai Gold Heist: Bike-Borne Robbers Flee With ₹3 Crore Near Diana Bridge

In a daring daylight robbery, gold worth ₹3 crore was looted near the busy Diana Bridge in Mumbai’s Nagpada area on Thursday morning. Two unidentified bike-borne assailants snatched a bag containing nearly 3 kg of gold from two employees of a jewellery firm and fled the scene, sparking a massive police manhunt.

According to the Nagpada Police, the incident occurred around 8:45 AM when two employees of Pawsakar Brothers, a jewellery shop based in Kalbadevi, were en route to a factory in NM Joshi Marg area on a two-wheeler. The employees were reportedly carrying a bag containing 3 kg of gold meant for processing.

As they reached Diana Bridge, two men on another motorbike intercepted them. One of the assailants snatched the gold-laden bag from the employees and, in a calculated move, also took away the ignition key of the victims' scooter to prevent them from giving chase. The culprits then sped away from the scene.

Soon after the incident, police teams reached the location and began preliminary inquiries. A case has been registered at the Nagpada Police Station against unknown persons under relevant sections of the IPC. Mumbai Crime Branch has also joined the investigation.

To identify the suspects, CCTV footage from the area surrounding the crime scene is being thoroughly examined. Officials are also relying on confidential informants to gain leads in the case.

Initial suspicion suggests that the robbers may have been tailing the employees from Kalbadevi and executed the heist when the moment was right. Sources also reveal that police are not ruling out internal involvement and are examining the role of the two employees who were carrying the gold.

The brazen nature of the robbery, carried out in broad daylight and in a high-security zone, has raised serious questions about the security protocols followed in transporting high-value consignments. The investigation is currently underway.