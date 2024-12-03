Mumbai: Goldsmith Dies as Heavy Machine Falls in Zaveri Bazaar; Factory Owner, Others Booked

In a tragic incident at Zaveri Bazaar on Sunday night, an 18-year-old goldsmith lost his life when a heavy machine fell on his head. The Lokmanya Tilak (LT) Marg Police have registered a case of negligence causing death against the factory owner and four others. No arrests have been made so far, and the investigation is underway.

The deceased has been identified as Anupam Ghosh (18), while the complainant, Soumya Roy (23), is also a resident of West Bengal.

According to the LT Marg Police, the mishap occurred in a gold-processing factory located in the Telgalli area of Zaveri Bazaar. The factory, owned by Mansoor Ali Shaikh (49), used a 250-kilogram wire-cutting machine supplied by a company named Sunlight Agri India. The machine was placed in the middle of the factory premises, where eight workers, all from West Bengal, were employed.

The workers would eat and sleep within the factory premises after work. On Sunday, the factory was closed, and the workers had their dinner before going to bed. Anupam Ghosh and Soumya Roy were sleeping on one side of the machine, while two other workers, Mangala Mandal and Swarup Ghosh, were on the other side.

At around 10:45 p.m., Mandal and Swarup began playfully teasing each other while lying on their beds. During their antics, their legs accidentally hit the heavy wire-cutting machine, causing it to topple onto Anupam Ghosh and Soumya Roy.

The impact severely injured both victims. Panicked workers quickly removed the machine and rushed the injured to GT Hospital. Tragically, Anupam Ghosh succumbed to his injuries during treatment, while Soumya Roy sustained injuries but is now in stable condition.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Lokmanya Tilak Marg Police arrived at the scene. Anupam's body was sent for post-mortem. Based on Soumya Roy's complaint, police registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC against the factory owner, Mansoor Ali Shaikh, workers Mangala Mandal and Swarup Ghosh, and the premises' owners, Uttam Majhi and Ajit Chedda.