Mumbai: Govandi Man Crushed by Moving BEST Bus; Family Blames Driver, Seeks Action

A 32-year-old resident of Govandi, Barkat Chand Sheikh, died in a tragic accident on Friday night after falling under a moving BEST bus near 90 Feet Road. The victim’s family has accused the bus driver of reckless driving and has demanded strict legal action.

According to police, the incident occurred around 9:15 PM on 7th June near Sant Nirankari Bhavan in Govandi’s Shivaji Nagar area. Barkat Sheikh, a daily wage labourer from Babanagar, Rafique Nagar, was walking towards 90 Feet Road when he reportedly slipped near the rear tyre of a BEST bus headed towards the new Shivaji Nagar depot.

His brother, Mohammad Amin Chand Mulla (29), who works as a salesman and has been residing in Bainganwadi for over a decade, was informed about the accident by his father-in-law, Ayub Mulla. Upon reaching the spot, Amin found that Barkat had sustained severe injuries to his head and ear, and was bleeding from the mouth.

Eyewitnesses alleged that the bus did not stop immediately after the incident. Barkat was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital, where he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

Later, when Amin spoke to bus conductor Ajay Nande, he was informed that the driver was identified as Rajesh Hol, who is posted at the new Shivaji Nagar bus depot.

In his police complaint, Mohammad Amin alleged that the bus was being driven negligently and in haste, leading to the fatal mishap. The incident occurred in front of a public toilet near Sant Nirankari Bhavan on 90 Feet Road.

Shivaji Nagar Police have registered the case and are investigating the matter further.