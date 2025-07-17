Mumbai: GRP Busts Interstate Mobile Theft Racket, Recovers 49 Stolen Phones; Accused Arrested

In the wake of rising mobile phone thefts in Mumbai, the Government Railway Police (GRP) has busted a major interstate racket involved in stealing and trafficking mobile phones across the country. Acting on a tip-off, Mumbai GRP officials arrested a key accused from Kalyan railway station who was allegedly bringing stolen phones from various states to Mumbai and distributing them through a local network.

The arrested accused, Shyam Banwal from Uttar Pradesh, was residing in Nalasopara and running a wide network of mobile thieves. According to officials, he would collect stolen phones from across India, bring them to Mumbai, and hand them over to associates who would further transport them to different locations.

Commissioner of Police (GRP), Rakesh Kalasagar, stated that the arrest was made on July 2 within the jurisdiction of Kalyan railway station. During interrogation, it was revealed that Banwal was operating as part of a larger racket. The group specifically targeted crowded places and religious sites to commit thefts. So far, 49 stolen mobile phones have been recovered, out of which 11 were traced back to thefts committed in Mumbai. Some devices were linked to thefts in Varanasi and Puri, and preliminary information suggests that a few stolen phones were smuggled abroad. The investigation into the international angle is currently underway.

Between January and July this year, 2,775 mobile phones have been reported stolen or missing in Mumbai. Of these, 490 are still active, and the police have managed to recover 421 devices. Last year, over 5,000 mobile phones were reported stolen, highlighting the scale of the problem. On average, around 20 to 24 phones go missing daily from Mumbai’s streets.

The GRP has also informed that three members of this racket are currently absconding. The probe has now been extended to an interstate level to uncover possible links to a broader transit network that may be facilitating the smuggling of stolen phones to foreign countries.

Officials pointed out that this racket has transformed mobile theft from a petty crime into an organised business model. By targeting dense public places like railway stations and religious gatherings, these criminals have grown beyond local thefts. Investigators are now looking into whether these stolen devices are also being used for criminal activities, raising concerns about national security and cybercrime.