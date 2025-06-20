Mumbai: Harassing Citizens Who Feed Stray Animals Is Punishable, Says BMC

Mumbai: In a move to safeguard the rights of community animals and their caregivers, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has clarified that harassing citizens who feed stray dogs and cats is a punishable offense. The civic body has also reminded pet owners that paying the designated pet dog tax and adhering to licensing norms is mandatory.

The BMC’s directive follows instructions from the Hon’ble Supreme Court and the Animal Welfare Board of India, and is aimed at reducing conflicts between pet owners, animal feeders, and housing societies.

To streamline the responsibilities of pet owners and caregivers, the BMC has issued a detailed set of guidelines. These include best practices for feeding, licensing, and the care of both pets and stray animals. The guidelines are available on the Veterinary Health Department’s official portal: https://vhd.mcgm.gov.in.

“Increasingly, citizens are adopting dogs as companions, while many animal lovers take care of strays by feeding and providing them with medical aid,” the civic body said. “However, disputes often arise between animal caregivers and residential societies. These guidelines aim to minimize such conflicts.”

The BMC has urged all stakeholders—including pet owners, animal welfare groups, and residents' associations—to follow these rules strictly to ensure peaceful coexistence and the welfare of all urban animals.