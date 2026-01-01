Mumbai: Hidden Camera Found Inside Hotel Room in Malad East; Case Registered

A hidden camera was allegedly found inside a hotel room in Mumbai’s Malad East. The police have registered a case after a camera was spotted by a young couple, which was fitted in an electric plug point at A1 Hotel on Daftary Road.

The couple checked in at the hotel located in Pragati Apartment on December 27. As per the Mid Day report, the hidden camera was found in room number A-3, where the couple were staying. They had checked in at 9 pm. However, in the morning, the woman noticed a wire coming out from a used socket near the room door and found a hidden mini camera. After thoroughly checking, the couple alerted the police at 103.

The Dindoshi Police reached the spot and seized the device, and filed the woman’s complaint. In her complaint, the woman alleged that the owner of the hotel had deliberately installed a hidden camera to secretly film guests, including her, without consent.

The police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the IT Act. The seized camera has been sent for forensic examination. Currently, no arrest has been made in the case. The police are also checking other rooms in the hotel to find whether such hidden cameras were installed in other rooms of the A1 Hotel.