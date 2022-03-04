Mumbai High Court instructs Girish Mahajan to Deposit Rs. 10 lakh

Mumbai: BJP MLA Girish Mahajan had gone to the High Court against the choice of voice system instead of confidentiality system in the Assembly Speaker elections. The High Court has directed to deposit Rs 10 lakh for the hearing of his petition. Mahajan's readiness has been shown on this and the petition is scheduled to be heard on Tuesday.

Mumbai High Court asked Mahajan to deposit Rs 10 lakh. 10 lakh till Monday, March 7, after which the High Court will hear the petition on Tuesday, March 8. At present, the political atmosphere is heated over the issue of OBC reservation. The state budget session is also witnessing allegations against the ruling and opposition. Meanwhile, a different story has came up. BJP leader MLA Girish Mahajan has been directed by the High Court to deposit Rs 10 lakh. The court today heard two public interest litigation challenging the notification to change the election process for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Assembly.

The state government, meanwhile, has objected to the legislature's amendment, saying it cannot be challenged by a public interest litigation. Therefore, the state government has also clarified that the public interest litigation hearing of Janak Vyas and MLA Girish Mahajan is not appropriate. A precondition of Rs 10 lakh has been set for hearing his public interest litigation challenging the reforms made in the process of electing the Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.