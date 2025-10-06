Mumbai High Tide Forecast: Waves Up to 4.50 Metres Likely in Arabian Sea Today Amid Cyclone Shakti

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday, October 6, has issued a tidal forecast for Mumbai expecting high tide in the Arabian Sea due to Cyclone 'Shakti'. The public is advised to avoid venturing into the sea and beaches as the largest waves are likely today, reaching up to 4.5 metres.

According to BMC, the wave heights are projected to peak at 4.40 metres at 11.01 am on Monday, with a further rise to 4.50 metres expected at 11.37 pm. Cyclone 'Shakti' formed in the Arabian Sea will take a U-turn towards Gujarat on October 6 and then weaken.

🗓️ ६ ऑक्टोबर २०२५



⛈️ ☔ मुंबई शहर व उपनगरात आकाश अंशतः ढगाळ राहून हलका ते मध्यम स्वरुपाचा पाऊस पडण्याची शक्यता आहे.



🌊 भरती -

सकाळी ११:०१ वाजता - ४.४० मीटर



ओहोटी -

सायंकाळी ५:१३ वाजता - ०.५७ मीटर



🌊 भरती -

रात्री ११:३७ वाजता - ४.५० मीटर



ओहोटी -… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) October 6, 2025

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that the storm will gradually weaken into a Cyclonic Storm by Monday morning and turn into a depression by October 7. The system will move eastwards over the west-central and adjoining northwest Arabian Sea.

The severe #cyclonic#storm#Shakhti over westcentral and adjoining northwest Arabian Sea movednearly southwards with a speed of 5 kmph during last 6 hours, weakened into a #Cyclonic Storm and lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 6th October,2025 over the same region. pic.twitter.com/KAWe3Ik4mB — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 6, 2025

Due to the cyclone, high waves will occur in the northwest and west-central Arabian Sea till 11.30 am on October 6. The sea will also remain very rough along the coasts of Saurashtra and Kutch. Therefore, a clear warning has been issued to fishermen not to venture into the west-central and northwest Arabian Sea till October 7.