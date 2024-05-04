Mumbai: Avoid Beachfront Today and Tomorrow, High Wave Surge Alert by IMD and Police

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) have jointly released advisories, urging fishermen and coastal residents to exercise caution due to the risk of surging waves. Authorities have issued alerts advising against beachfront activities today and tomorrow, following a high wave surge warning issued by IMD and police.

Good Day To Keep At Bay



The IMD & INCOIS have recommended the fisherman & coastal population to be cautious on possible surging of waves (11:30 am today to 11:30 pm tomorrow) , intermittently in the nearshore/beach region, particularly in the low lying areas and during high… — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 4, 2024

Small vessels are advised to navigate nearshore waters with caution. Additionally, boat operators are encouraged to anchor their vessels at a safe distance from each other to prevent collisions and potential damage. Operational and recreational activities along the beach and nearshore areas should proceed with care and attention to safety measures.

These precautions are warranted due to the potential for swell surges and rough sea conditions, which are expected as a result of high-period swell waves originating from the distant southern Indian Ocean.

