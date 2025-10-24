Mumbai Hit-and-Run: 1.5-Year-Old Girl Killed After Biker Hits Her Inside Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Borivali

A one-and-a-half-year-old girl was killed after a biker struck her inside the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Borivali on Wednesday, October 22. The deceased, identified as Manasi Yadav, visited the national park with her family on Diwali.

The hit-and-run incident occurred when Manasi was playing near her family when a bullet bike struck her, resulting in serious injuries that led to her death. According to police, the family was sitting near the road which led to the National Park dam, where Manasi was playing near her parents, according FPJ report.

The motorcyclist fled the scene without offering help. Parents registered a complaint at the Kasturba Marg police and searched the rider. The accused, identified as Vinod Kawale (37) and summoned to the station for further inquiry.

Manasi's family lived in Navi Mumbai. Her father, Sujit Kumar Yadav (30) works as a truck driver, while her mother, Rajkumari (30) is a homemaker. Manasi was fond of wild animals, which prompted her father to take her to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park during the Diwali vacation.

As per the complaint, Sujit's cousin had visited to their home in Navi Mumbai for Diwali. Then they plan to visit Sanjay Gandhi National Park to see the wild animals. Sujit took leave from work and travelled with his family and cousins to the National Park in Borivali.

At 2.30 in the afternoon, they entered the National Park and bought tickets for the safari. At around 3 pm, Sujit, Rajkumari and Shivam were sitting on a small rock near the road, while Manasi played on the roadside. The seriously injured child was rushed by her parents to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali West around 4:04 pm, where doctors declared her dead, according to the FPJ report.