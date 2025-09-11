Mumbai Hit-And-Run: 2-Year-Old Girl Killed, Brother Injured Near Lalbaugcha Driver Arrested

Kalachowki police on Wednesday (September 10) arrested Santosh Nanu Gupta (37) a wholesale vegetable trader from Ghatkopar in connection with the death of a two-year-old girl and the injury of her 11-year-old brother. He was produced before the court the same day and later released on a PR bond after being granted bail.According to police, Gupta was driving a Maruti XL6 car belonging to a friend when the accident took place near the entrance gate of the famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Mandal in the early hours of September 6.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. of September 6 when complainant Suman Vajandar, a rag picker, had left her two children sleeping on the roadside pavement while she went to collect rags.A speeding vehicle ran over the children, killing two-year-old Chanda Vajandar on the spot and critically injuring her 11-year-old brother Shailu Vajandar.Locals rushed both children to KEM Hospital, where doctors declared Chanda dead.

Shailu, who sustained serious injuries, remains admitted to the ICU and is said to be stable.Kalachowki police, aided by CCTV footage, had traced the vehicle to Gupta, leading to his arrest. While granting bail, the court directed that investigations continue into the case. The accused has been booked under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 125(E) (endangering human life or personal safety of others), and 281 (rash driving on a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. After his arrest, Gupta was produced before the court and later granted bail.