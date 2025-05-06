Mumbai Hit-and-Run: 23-Year-Old Biker Dies After Being Hit by Speeding Vehicle on Western Express Highway in Borivali

A 23-year-old Akshat Singh Bisht was returning to home from work died after being hit from behind by a speeding vehicle on Western Express Highway in Borivali, Mumbai. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene after the accident. Local rushed Bisht to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Kandivali East, where he was declared dead. Police have registered a case and are scanning CCTV footage to identify the accused driver.

The accident took place on Western Express Highway in Borivali East on Sunday evening, May 4, as per the Hindustan Times report. The Bisht was a beauty salon’s manager in Malad. On the accident day, he was riding his bike to return home from work when an when an unknown vehicle hit his bike in Borivali East and fled.

Police informed family about the accident. The brother of deceased Akshat's Niraj Bisht told the news paper the Akshat was new joined the job and was very happy about it. “Akshat was offered a job only two days ago and he was very happy,” Niraj said.

The case registered at Kasturba Marg police station against the accused driver under Sections 106 (a) (culpable murder not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act for rash and negligent driving.