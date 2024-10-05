Mumbai Hit-and-Run: 38-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Hit by Tempo on Chinchpokli Bridge

Mumbai, Maharashtra (On October 5, 2024): A tempo struck 38-year-old Mayur Pradeep Ladiwal on the Chinchpokli bridge in Mumbai and fled the scene on October 5. The injured man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The Agripada police have registered a case against an unidentified individual under sections 281, 125 (B), and 106 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and (BNS) Bombay Police Act and the Motor Vehicle Act. Authorities have launched a search for the accused.

(With ANI inputs)