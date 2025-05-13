Mumbai Hit-and-Run: 45-Year-Old Killed by Speeding Vehicle in Ghatkopar, Driver Absconding

A 45-year-old pedestrian lost his life after being hit by a speeding unidentified vehicle in Ghatkopar late on Sunday night. The deceased has been identified as Sanjay Vitthal Mahamuni. The Ghatkopar Police have registered a case against the unknown driver for causing death due to negligent driving and are currently searching for the accused who fled the scene after the incident.

The tragic incident took place around 11:30 PM on Sunday at the Ghatkopar-Andheri Link Road near the Swaraj Mathadi and General Labour and Transport Union office, in the lane heading towards Ghatkopar Railway Station.

Sanjay Mahamuni, a resident of Bhattwadi in Ghatkopar, was the cousin of Kishore Kondiram Mahamuni. While Sanjay stayed near Kishore’s residence, his wife and two daughters live in Vangani, Badlapur. Sanjay was employed as a daily wage worker.

According to police, Sanjay was walking along the road near the union office when he was struck by an unknown speeding vehicle. He sustained critical injuries in the accident and was immediately rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Upon receiving information, Ghatkopar Police reached the spot and conducted a preliminary investigation. Based on a complaint lodged by Kishore Mahamuni, a case has been registered against the unidentified driver under sections related to rash and negligent driving causing death. The police have launched a search operation to identify and apprehend the absconding driver.