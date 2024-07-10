Mumbai Hit-and-Run Case: CM Eknath Shinde Assures Strict Action Against Guilty; Announces Rs 10 Lakh Aid for Victim’s Kin

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde pledged stringent action against those involved in the BMW case and announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the victim's family on Wednesday. His statements come amidst scrutiny over the involvement of the main accused, who happens to be the son of a prominent party leader. Shinde said there was no question of supporting anyone and no one would be spared.

Whoever is guilty will not be spared; strict action will be taken against them,” Shinde told reporters here. “We stand by the family of the victim. We will provide legal and financial support to the aggrieved family. We will give them Rs 10 lakh from the CM’s Relief Fund. They are from our family,” he said.

A BMW car, reportedly driven by main accused Mihir Shah, collided with a two-wheeler in Mumbai's Worli area on Sunday morning. The incident resulted in the death of Kaveri Nakhwa (45), who was riding pillion, while her husband Pradeep sustained injuries.

Police reports indicate that Nakhwa was dragged for approximately 1.5 km by the speeding car before Mihir Shah stopped, switched seats with his driver Rajrishi Bidawat, and fled in another vehicle. Allegedly, Bidawat ran over her while reversing the BMW.